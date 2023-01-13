VIEW ALL SCORES
Texas Southern breaks ground on new athletic facility

The 6,600-square-foot multimillion-dollar facility will be built on the former basketball court directly behind the current Texas Southern Football Field House.
Courtesy of Texas Southern Athletics

Texas Southern University and the Department of Athletics held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility on Friday afternoon.


The groundbreaking ceremony featured TSU President, Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-YoungTSU Board of Regents members, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger, TSU athletic staff and the Ocean of Soul Marching Band.  

The 6,600-square-foot multimillion-dollar facility will be built on the former basketball court directly behind the current Texas Southern Football Field House which is located near Alexander Durley Stadium. The facility will include new weights, offices for strength and conditioning staff, space for physical therapy, an area for students to receive counseling services, and more. 

Texas Southern
Texas Southern

“This is a game-changer for us,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “The first thing today’s society and student-athletes look at our facilities.

We want to provide today’s student-athletes and the ones in the future with first-class facilities when they attend Texas Southern. This will allow us to move the program forward and make an impact.

I want to thank our Board of Regents and President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young for providing the resources to help execute our vision as this is the first step of what’s to come down the line for TSU.” 

Texas Southern breaks ground on new athletic facility
