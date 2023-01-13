By

Texas Southern University and the Department of Athletics held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility on Friday afternoon.

Texas Southern VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger speaks with Nate Griffin Fox 26 about the new Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility. Groundbreaking is at 2 p.m. on the Texas Southern campus! pic.twitter.com/aEnCWabD7l — TSU Athletics (@TXSOTigers) January 13, 2023



The groundbreaking ceremony featured TSU President, Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, TSU Board of Regents members, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger, TSU athletic staff and the Ocean of Soul Marching Band.

The 6,600-square-foot multimillion-dollar facility will be built on the former basketball court directly behind the current Texas Southern Football Field House which is located near Alexander Durley Stadium. The facility will include new weights, offices for strength and conditioning staff, space for physical therapy, an area for students to receive counseling services, and more.

“This is a game-changer for us,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger. “The first thing today’s society and student-athletes look at our facilities.

We want to provide today’s student-athletes and the ones in the future with first-class facilities when they attend Texas Southern. This will allow us to move the program forward and make an impact.

I want to thank our Board of Regents and President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young for providing the resources to help execute our vision as this is the first step of what’s to come down the line for TSU.”

Texas Southern breaks ground on new athletic facility