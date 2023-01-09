Prairie View and Pine Bluff go to wire in SWAC WBB hoops

By

Prairie View A&M recorded their third straight win, handing Arkansas-Pine Bluff a 62-60 loss at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Monday evening. The Lady Panthers went into halftime with a 12-point lead. Despite being outscored 39-29 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Lady Lions and hold on for the win.

@PVAMU_WBB is now in 2nd place in the SWAC at 3-1. https://t.co/YZTXKNACKj — Golden Voice Sports (@rickeygodfrey) January 10, 2023

TaMiracle Taylor scored 20 points to lead the way for Prairie View. As a team, the Lady Panthers shot 37% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.83 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

UAPB was led by Maya Peat, who recorded 14 points and six boards against Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Lady Lions shot 24-of-56 from the field and 3-of-18 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.82 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until Jan. 14. Prairie View A&M takes on Jackson State in a conference clash, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a shot to rebound against a struggling Florida A&M squad. The Lady Panthers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Lions hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

