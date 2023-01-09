Prairie View and Pine Bluff go to wire in SWAC WBB hoops

Prairie View A&M recorded their third straight win, handing Arkansas-Pine Bluff a 62-60 loss at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Monday evening. The Lady Panthers went into halftime with a 12-point lead. Despite being outscored 39-29 in the second half, they were able to fend off the Lady Lions and hold on for the win.
TaMiracle Taylor scored 20 points to lead the way for Prairie View. As a team, the Lady Panthers shot 37% from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.83 points per possession on 46% true shooting.
UAPB was led by Maya Peat, who recorded 14 points and six boards against Prairie View A&M. As a team, the Lady Lions shot 24-of-56 from the field and 3-of-18 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.82 points per possession on 45% true shooting.
Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until Jan. 14. Prairie View A&M takes on Jackson State in a conference clash, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a shot to rebound against a struggling Florida A&M squad. The Lady Panthers will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Lions hope for a rebound performance on the road.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.