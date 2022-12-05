VIEW ALL SCORES
Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling

Allen University, an HBCU located in Columbia, SC, took down Clemson University on the wrestling mat.
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Allen University wrestling team out-maneuvered NCWA foe Clemson University 31-15 on the road Sunday afternoon in Clemson.

After Clemson got out to a fast 6-0 lead with a fall at 125 lbs, Allen stormed back with three straight wins to take a 15-6 lead after junior Nyshaad Hannon ‘s forfeit win at 133, freshman Quincy Gash 10-6 decision win at 141 and junior Drevon Wallace‘s first period fall at 149 lbs.

Junior Moise Toussaint then fell 8-2 at 157 lbs before Allen put together three more consecutive wins at the next three weight classes to take a commanding 25-9 lead after 8 bouts. Sophomore  Ya’Donnis Hardaway got the victory at 165 winning by an 8-3 decision before junior Terrence Mills hung on to win 13-9 at 174 lbs. Junior Michael Jackson then grabbed a 12-4 major decision win at 184 lbs. 

Allen University Freshman Emmanuel Velasquez then earned a win via forfeit at heavyweight for the Jackets.

Located in Columbia, South Carolina, Allen University annonunced earlier this year that it will be sponosoring a women’s wrestling program as well.

Allen improves to 3-1 on the season and will next head to Averett University in Virginia for the Cougar Duals next Sunday. Allen will match up with Averett at 10 am, Southwest VA CC at Noon, Wheeling Univ (WV) at 1:30 and finally Newport News Apprentice (Va.) at 3 PM.

