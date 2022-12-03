Tennessee State women’s basketball drives past Lipscomb

By

Tennessee State snapped Lipscomb’s three-game win streak on Saturday night, handing it a 74-64 loss at Gentry Center Complex. The Lady Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 38-35 lead. Going into the second half they continued to outscore the Bisons 36-29, walking away with the victory.

Erica Haynes-Overton led the way for Tennessee State, putting up 22 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 45% from the field, 18% from behind the arc, and 71% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.96 points per possession on 52% true shooting.

Photo Courtesy of Tennessee State Athletics

Aleah Sorrentino recorded 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the way for Lipscomb. As a team, the Bisons shot 25-of-64 from the field and 6-of-29 from three. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Lipscomb only mustered 0.83 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on Dec. 7. Tennessee State visits Southern Illinois, while Lipscomb faces Belmont at home. The Lady Tigers will hope their success on follows them on the road. On the other side, the Bisons will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

