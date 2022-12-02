Colorado prepared to offer Deion Sanders significant salary bump

Earlier this week Deion Sanders revealed that he’d been offered the head football coaching position at the University of Colorado. He said he wouldn’t tell all his business during the media session, but a potential dollar amount hasn’t emerged until now.
The University of Colorado plans to offer Deion Sanders a starting salary of $5 million per year, according to CBS News. The deal on the table is packed with incentives that could pay him up to 40 percent more than the base salary offered.
That salary is significantly more than the $3.6 million per year base salary that Colorado was paying its most recent head coach
Sanders is recently finished the second year of a four-year, $1.2 million deal that began Dec. 1, 2020.
Over the past couple of months, Deion Sanders has made no secret about the fact that he would entertain other offers while he is coaching at JSU. He told the entire nation that back in October when College Gameday visited the Jackson State campus ahead of a game against Southern University.
“I have to maximize these moments and continue to dominate those moments. When we cross that hurdle, we’ll cross that hurdle. I’d be a fool and a liar to tell you I wouldn’t entertain those things because I am. But I have made no plans to move. Have made no plans to go anywhere. I have made plans to dominate today.”
Sanders has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for jobs at Cincinnatti and South Florida. Earlier this week, just after confirming the Colorado offer, he reiterated that he’s happy at Jackson State.
“I am enthusiastic, happy with where I am truly happy. I’m proud. I’m pleased,” Sanders said. “I feel like this is the best fan base in FCS football, by far. I think this is the best fan base in HBCU football that has been in quite some time. And we have work to do. We have work to do. We’re not finished.”