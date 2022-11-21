VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

Tennessee State gets past CSUN in SoCal Challenge

Tennessee State clipped Cal State Northridge to improve to 4-1 on the young season.
Posted on

Tennessee State defeated Cal State Northridge in the 2022-23 MBB SoCal Challenge in a 74-73 thriller on Monday afternoon.

The Matadors went into halftime with a one-point lead, but the Tigers wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Matadors 34-32 in the second half to come out on top.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. led the way for Tennessee State, putting up 17 points and five assists. It wasn’t just Fitzgerald Jr. though, the Tigers’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.1 points per possession on 47 percent shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in its success, as 15 of the team’s points came on the fast break. Christian Brown added 16 points for TSU.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Matadors. They shot 45 percent from field, scoring a healthy 1.14 points per possession. Dionte Bostick led the way, putting up 24 points to go along with five boards. It wasn’t enough though, as CSUN was unable to gather the momentum to get past the Tigers.

TSU improves to 4-1 on the season. 

Both teams will wait to find their opponent for their next game. Tennessee State will take on the winner of High Point-Central Michigan in the championship game of the Sand Division at 2:30 pm PT / 4:40 pm CT. Cal State-Northridge will take on the loser.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Tennessee State gets past CSUN in SoCal Challenge
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Tevin Griffey celebrates a big hit Photo: Zach Wilson/HBCU Gameday Tevin Griffey celebrates a big hit Photo: Zach Wilson/HBCU Gameday
818
2022 Football

Commentary: Florida A&M in the FCS playoffs was clear snub
Morgan State Morgan State
243
MEAC

Morgan State falls to first-year D1 program
Morehouse Morehouse
144
2022-2023 Basketball

Morehouse is riding a three-game win streak
Jahkari Grant Virginia Union Jahkari Grant Virginia Union
876
2022 Football

Virginia Union overwhelmed by Wingate D in playoffs
Trei Oliver NC Central Trei Oliver NC Central
211
2022 Football

NCCU head coach Trei Oliver finalist for FCS coach of the year
To Top
X