Black College Football HOF Class of 2023 finalists named

ATLANTA, GA (November 15, 2022) – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced today the 25 Finalists for induction into the Class of 2023 for the Black College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes 21 players and four coaches.

“We congratulate the Class of 2023 Finalists and look forward to welcoming the next group of legends into the Black College Football Hall of Fame,” said James “Shack” Harris, Chairman and Co-Founder. “Each Finalist represents the best of Black College Football.”

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by an 11-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.

“A big thank you to the selection committee for their dedication and hard work in selecting this year’s finalists,” said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal. “The one common thread the committee found among this year’s finalists is football reveals character and the character of this year’s finalists is at the top of the list.”

This year’s inductees will be announced on December 8, 2022. They will be recognized for the first time at the Second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on February 25, 2023 and honored during the 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.

PLAYER FINALISTS (21 Players)

• Joe “747” Adams (QB, Tennessee State University, 1977-1980)

• Antoine Bethea (DB, Howard University, 2002-2005)

• Verlon Biggs (DE, Jackson State University, 1962-1965)

• Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978)

• Waymond Bryant (LB, Tennessee State University, 1970-1973)

• Vince Buck (DB, Central State University, 1986-1989)

• Kevin Dent (S, Jackson State University, 1985-1988)

• Leslie Frazier (DB, Alcorn State University, 1978-1980)

• Mike Holmes (WR, Texas Southern University, 1970-1973)

• Richard Huntley (RB, Winston-Salem State University, 1992-1995)

• Henry Lawrence (OL, Florida A&M University, 1970-1973)

• Albert Lewis (DB, Grambling State University, 1979-1982)

• Jim Marsalis (DB, Tennessee State University, 1962-1965)

• Rashean Mathis (DB, Bethune-Cookman University, 1999-2002)

• Tyrone McGriff (OL, Florida A&M University, 1976-1979)

· Lemar Parrish (RB, Lincoln University MO, 1966-1969)

• Elijah Pitts (RB, Philander Smith College, 1958-1961)

• Tyrone Poole (DB, Fort Valley State University, 1991-1994)

• Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (DB, Tennessee State University, 2004-2007)

• Jay Walker (QB, Howard University 1991-1994)

• Johnnie Walton (QB, Elizabeth City State University, 1965-1968)

COACH FINALISTS (4 Coaches)

• Rudy Hubbard (Head Football Coach, Florida A&M University 1974-1985)

• Fred “Pop” Long (Head Football Coach, Wiley College 1921- 1965)

• Doug Porter (Head Football Coach, Mississippi Valley State University 1961-1965, Howard University 1974-1985, Fort Valley State University 1987-1996)

• Pete Richardson (Head Football Coach, Winston Salem State University, Southern University 1988-2009)

