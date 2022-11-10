North Carolina A&T – Charleston Southern: Numbers Don’t Lie

Saturday afternoon will see North Carolina A&T takes on Charleston So. in a Big South showdown. Both teams are coming off wins. NC A&T beat Norfolk State in a 49-24 contest, while Charleston So. defeated Robert Morris. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2021. That one ended in a 21-18 win for North Carolina A&T.
North Carolina A&T (6-3 Overall, 3-0 in Big South)
The Aggies’ performance this season has demonstrated they can be dominant on both sides of the ball. Their average yardage numbers back that up. They are putting up 398 yards of total offense per outing, while holding opposing offenses to 299 yards per game. Ground yards don’t come easy against this front seven. Opponents are only averaging 3.5 yards per carry.
Tailback Bhayshul Tuten will be leading North Carolina A&T in this one. Tuten has rushed for 1149 yards this season, scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground.
North Carolina A&T has a rush-heavy offense, with a 59-41 rush-pass play selection split.
The Aggies’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 35 points in each of those match ups. They are 5-0 at home so far this year, averaging 41 points per game in those games.
North Carolina A&T has won back-to-back match ups against Charleston So. since Sep 14, 2019.
Charleston So. (2-7 Overall, 2-2 in Big South)
The Buccaneers will enter this match up with a 2-7 campaign so far. They are averaging 22 points per contest, while accumulating a total of 25 touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Buccaneers’ defense is giving up an average of 34 points per game.
JD Moore gears up after an impressive performance in Charleston So.’s last game. Moore rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.
Charleston So.’s running game is by committee. No one player has taken more than 31 percent of rush attempts.
The Buccaneers’ record sits at 1-2 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those match ups.‐They are 1-4 on the road so far this year, averaging 18 points per game in those games.
Charleston So. is 2-2 in Big South games.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.