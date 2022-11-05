North Carolina A&T once again triumphs over Norfolk State

North Carolina A&T extended their recent success against Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon, taking the win by a final score of 49-24.
Bhayshul Tuten led the way for North Carolina A&T, showcasing both his running and pass-catching ability. He rushed for three touchdowns while catching another, exposing the holes in Norfolk State’s defense. NC A&T’s defense was also stellar on Saturday, snagging four interceptions. NC A&T executed their game plan well and have a lot to build upon going forward.
Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the Norfolk State offense, as they gave up four turnovers in their loss against North Carolina A&T. On top of that, Norfolk’s secondary was an issue. They allowed a concerning 7.7 yards per pass attempt. Collis Pride was a noticeable bright spot. He had four receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.
Photo Courtesy of Norfolk State Twitter (@NSUSpartans)
Today’s win continues the momentum in this head-to-head series for North Carolina A&T. Their win streak now stands at six since 2015. It was more of the same for Norfolk State as the losses continue to add up for the season. Norfolk’s current losing streak dates to Oct. 15. Each team will get their next chance on Nov. 12. NC A&T could potentially string together another win in its next game. They will host Charleston Southern next weekend. Norfolk will have to turn up the intensity next weekend as they prepare to host North Carolina Central, the No. 3 team in our HBCU rankings.
