By

The Fort Valley State University Wildcats upset the Albany State Golden Rams in the 32nd annual Fountain City Classic. The Wildcats got the 31-21 win by dominating the Golden Rams on the ground.

Fort Valley rushed for over 200 yards on 35 attempts. This averaged out to almost six yards per carry. Emmanuel Wilson was the leading rusher of the game with 221 net yards on the ground. His longest run was a 41 yard burst and he scored all three rushing yards for the Wildcats today. Having the run going to well allowed for things to open up beautifully for Fort Valley’s offense. FVSU’s quarterback Kelvin Durham was able to pass for 198 yards with a 71% completion rate. Durham also scored a touchdown through the air.

While the FVSU Wildcats were having their way with the run game, the Albany State Golden Rams struggled severely. Albany State was only able to muster up a net of 86 rushing yards.

Fort Valley scored the first points of the game late in the first quarter. Emanuel Wilson found the end zone on a 3-yard run to go up 7-0. The Wildcats got on the board again early in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Durham to Hakeem Ellington to go up 14-0. The Golden Rams would go on to score on a 21 yd pass from Jhaydon Sullivan to Ralph Lovett on the next drive for their first points of the game.

The Wildcats maintained the lead throughout the 2022 Fountain City Classic. The Golden Rams were within three points in the fourth quarter after scoring on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. However, Fort Valley was able to maintain and pull away. The Wildcats are now 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the SIAC. Albany State falls to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the SIAC.

Fort Valley State upsets Albany State