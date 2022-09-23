Fort Valley State
Fort Valley State is rolling behind QB Kelvin Durham

The Wildcats are 3-0 for the first time in over a decade.
The Fort Valley State University football team has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2004. This is due in part to the leadership and performance of the Wildcats QB Kelvin Durham. Durham through for over 300 yards and three touchdown last week in a win over Allen. The redshirt freshman spoke with our Symone Stanley after the game.

“It feels good just being able to win back to back games and doing something that hasn’t been done before,” Durham explained.

The Fort Valley State University Wildcats are being lead by Coach Shawn Gibbs in his first season as a collegiate head coach.

“Coach Gibbs makes it very easy for us to go out there and have fun to play football. He shows a lot of confidence,” Kelvin Durham said.

“He also showed that you’ve got to be disciplined and ready to go down for the team. Seeing him happy makes us want to go hard and get the job done for him.”

Durham explained what it would take for Fort Valley to sustain their success throughout the season.

“Really offensively, we haven’t played our best offensively,” He explained. “So once we get on the right track, on offense, I think we’ll be much better team and the season goes on.”

