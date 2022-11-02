Alabama A&M travels to face Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night

By

Thursday evening’s contest between Mississippi Valley State University and Alabama A&M is the latest chance for each side to show what they can do. These teams are battling to recover from recent losses. Mississippi Valley State University lost to Bethune-Cookman, while Alabama A&M was defeated 24-17 by Alabama State in the Magic City Classic.

Mississippi Valley State University (0-8 Overall, 0-5 in SWAC – East)

Issues on both sides of the ball have been widespread for the Delta Devils. They have only been able to muster 259 yards of total offense per game, while opposing offenses have been averaging 467 yards against their defense. Their secondary has really struggled. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged 8.7 yards per pass attempt this season.

Tailback Caleb Johnson will be leading Mississippi Valley State University in this one. Johnson has rushed for 473 yards this season, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Mississippi Valley State University boasts a versatile ground game. Quarterback runs make up 31 percent of its season’s rushing attempts.

Mississippi Valley State University went 4-7 in 2021. It is 0-3 at home so far this year, averaging 20 points per game in those games.Mississippi Valley State University has lost five straight match ups against Alabama A&M since Sep 10, 2016.

Alabama A&M (3-5 Overall, 3-2 in SWAC – East)

The Bulldogs will look to climb the SWAC -East standings by adding another win to their divisional record, which currently stands at 3-2. They’re putting up an average of three touchdowns and 21 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs’ defense is giving up an average of 34 points per game.

Tailback Donovan Eaglin will be leading Alabama A&M in this one. Eaglin has collected 594 rush yards this season, scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Alabama A&M has a rush-heavy offense, with a 55-45 rush-pass play selection split.

The Bulldogs’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those match ups. They are 1-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 19 points per game in those games.

Alabama A&M is 3-2 in Division I HBCU games, averaging 30 points per game in those games.

