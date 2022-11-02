Howard University-NC Central: Numbers Don’t Lie

MEAC football fans will be in for a treat when North Carolina Central and Howard University meet on Saturday afternoon. Each team is looking to keep the momentum rolling from their last game. North Carolina Central is coming off a 28-21 victory over Delaware State, while Howard took down Norfolk State.
North Carolina Central (6-2 Overall, 2-1 in MEAC)
The Eagles come into this contest with a 6-2 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 5.1 touchdowns and 38 points per contest. The Eagles’ defense is conceding an average of 330 yards and 21 points per game.
Quarterback Davius Richard will be leading North Carolina Central in this one. Richard has averaged 214.4 pass yards per game with season totals of 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
North Carolina Central has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 33 percent of rush attempts.
The Eagles’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they’ve allowed 7.7 yards per attempt on average over the last three games. They are 3-0 at home so far this year, averaging 53 points per game in those games.
North Carolina Central has won six straight match ups against Howard since Nov 14, 2015.
Howard (3-5 Overall, 2-0 in MEAC)
The Bison will come into this contest with a 3-5 record on the season. They are averaging 28 points per contest, while accumulating a total of 30 touchdowns so far this year. Their defense has allowed an average of 26 points per game this season.
Quarterback Quinton Williams will be leading Howard University in this one. Williams has averaged 208.1 pass yards per game with season totals of 11 touchdowns and six interceptions thus far this season.
Howard University relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 31 percent of rush attempts.
The Bison’s record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, scoring over 35 points in each of those match ups. They are 1-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 31 points per game in those games.
Howard is 2-2 in Division I HBCU games, averaging 31 points per game in those games.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.