Prairie View A&M-Alcorn State: Numbers Don’t Lie

Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State are set to battle in a showdown of HBCU schools on Friday evening. Recent results for PVAMU have been good, as it currently touts a two-game win streak. Unfortunately, Alcorn has been trending in the opposite direction, losing its last three. Alcorn State should enter this one with confidence, as they came away with a 31-29 victory when these teams last met in 2021.

Prairie View A&M (5-3 Overall, 4-1 in SWAC – West)

The Panthers will look to continue to prove they are one of the top squads in the SWAC West. They’re putting up an average of four touchdowns and 31 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers’ defense allows 27 points per game on average.

Quarterback Trazon Connley will be leading Prairie View A&M in this one. Connley has averaged 151.6 pass yards per game with season totals of five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Prairie View A&M has a committee rushing offense. No one player has taken more than 28 percent of rush attempts.

Panthers’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games. Their defense has been struggling against the pass, as they’ve allowed 8.2 yards per attempt on average over the last three games. They are 2-2 at home so far this year, averaging 31 points per game in those games.

Prairie View A&M has lost 4 straight match ups against Alcorn State since Oct 14, 2017.

Alcorn State (3-5 Overall, 2-3 in SWAC – West)

The Braves’ defense has outplayed their offense at points this season. Defensively, they’ve been conceding 143 rushing yards and 195 passing yards each game. More specifically, they’ve been holding opposing offenses to 4.4 yards per carry on the ground and 7.2 yards per attempt through the air.

Tailback Jarveon Howard will be leading Alcorn State in this one. Howard has collected 923 rush yards this season, scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Alcorn State has a rush-heavy offense, with a 61-39 rush-pass play selection split.

The Braves’ record sits at 0-3 for their last three games, allowing over 20 points in each of those match ups. They are 2-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 17 points per game in those games.

Alcorn State is 2-3 in Division I HBCU games, averaging 24 points per game in those games.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Prairie View A&M-Alcorn State: Numbers Don’t Lie