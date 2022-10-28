Jackson State-Southern: How to Watch College Gameday, Game

By

The eyes of the college football world will literally shine through the forecasted rain on Jackson Saturday at ESPN’s College Gameday will broadcast live from 8-11 a.m. from outside of Veterans Memorial Stadium before the Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown between Jackson State and Southern at 1 p.m.



GAME INFORMATION:

Date; Matchup: Saturday, October 29 , 2022; Jackson State Tigers (7-0 overall, 4-0 SWAC) vs. Southern (5-2, 3-1 SWAC)

1 p.m. CT, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Fan Color: Pink

Pink Radio: JSU Sports Network pregame show begins at Noon. on 95.5 FM in Jackson; Sirius XM Channel 384, and SiriusXM online channel 974; SWAC Hall Of Famer Rob Jay and Former JSU QB Darrell Asberry on the call

JSU Sports Network pregame show begins at Noon. on 95.5 FM in Jackson; Sirius XM Channel 384, and SiriusXM online channel 974; SWAC Hall Of Famer Rob Jay and Former JSU QB Darrell Asberry on the call Online: ESPN3 with John Schriffen and Jay Walker

ESPN3 with John Schriffen and Jay Walker Live Stats: https://gojsutigers.com/sidearmstats/football/summary

Jackson State head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders will appear on College Gameday as he looks to lead the Tigers to an unprecedented 8-0 start. Last week’s 22-14 win over Campbell again highlighted the FCS’ top-ranked defense, which limited Campbell to 247 total yards, and 13 first downs. LB Aubrey Miller Jr. earned FedEX Ground FCS National Defensive Player Of The Week and SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honors (second time) after having a season-high 13 tackles, with 1.0 sacks and 2.0 TFL.



Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors for the third time after posting his second 100-yard rushing game of the season with a season-high 24 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown. Heisman Trophy and Walter Payton Award candidate QB Shedeur Sanders passed for 233 yards and one touchdown in the win. He completed passes to 10 different receivers and led five scoring drives in the win.



Southern has won four consecutive games after a 1-2 start, including three straight in league play. Offensively, the Jaguars average 39.9 ppg and 460.4 yards total offense (228.4 passing / 232.0 rushing) and convert 48% of 3rd downs.

Jackson State-Southern: How to Watch College Gameday, Game