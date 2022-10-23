College Gameday coming to Jackson State-Southern

By

College Gameday, the centerpiece of ESPN’s college football coverage, is bringing its talent to showcase Deion Sanders and Jackson State.



ESPN announced on Sunday that it will be in town on Saturday when Jackson State hosts Southern University in a key matchup in the SWAC. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and a host of others will be outside of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, with the show starting at 8 AM CST.



This will mark just the second time in the show’s history that it has visited an HBCU. College Gameday took a trip to Tallahassee in 2008 when Florida A&M hosted Hampton University in a matchup of two schools in the MEAC. College Gameday opened up the 2021 season broadcasting from the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

College Gameday is coming to Jackson, MS.

This is just the latest in a barrage of national media attention over the past week. Last Sunday, Deion Sanders was the focus of an interview on 60 Minutes. Friday Good Morning America dropped in to get a piece of the action for homecoming week. Saturday’s game against Campbell — which Jackson State won 22-14 — was attended by Snoop Dogg, the cast of P-Valley and Rick Ross, among others. And now College Gameday will take the time to showcase that program as well as Southern University.



Southern University will enter the game with a 5-2 record, 3-1 in SWAC play. The two teams met twice in 2021, with Southern getting the best of Jackson State in the spring season in Jackson. JSU would return the favor in dramatic fashion in Baton Rouge in the fall, winning the game on a touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders.

