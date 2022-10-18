Deion Sanders delivers gifts to children battling serious illness

By

It’s a big week for his Jackson State program, but Deion Sanders is finding time to give back to the community as well prepare for the homecoming game.

Deion Sanders took a visit to Children of Mississippi to deliver My Special Aflac Ducks® on Tuesday. Coach Prime delivered the ducks to patients alongside Aflac US President, Virgil Miller. The two spent their Tuesday morning with parents and children currently undergoing treatment for blood disorders and childhood cancer.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI – OCTOBER 18: Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders in attendance at local event during JSU Homecoming weekend to give back to the community through a delivery of 1,000 My Special Aflac Ducks to Children’s of Mississippi Hospital in partnership with Aflac on October 18, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images for Aflac)

About My Special Aflac Duck

After witnessing the impact of medical treatments on young children for decades, Aflac teamed up with Sproutel, a patient-centered research and development workshop, to create a social robot that helps provide social-emotional support to pediatric cancer patients above the age of three through interactive technology and medical play. Designed to accompany children during medical treatments, the My Special Aflac Duck can be used to play doctor and comes equipped with a port-a-cath, stethoscope, pulse oximeter, syringe and even self-adherent wrap. To date, Aflac has distributed more than 18,000 of these comfort-providing, interactive medical play devices to children with cancer and sickle cell disease. It is part of the company’s 27-year, $162 million commitment to helping families cope with childhood cancer and blood disorders.

