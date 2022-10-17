Jackson State prepares to welcome Campbell for Homecoming

By

HBCU and FCS football fans will be treated with a Saturday afternoon matchup between Jackson State and Campbell. These teams will be competing to keep their current winning streaks intact as well as continuing to impress recruits. JSU has won six straight, while Campbell’s streak stands at three. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will be looking to make a mark early and take control of the game.

Jackson State (6-0 Overall, 4-0 in SWAC – East)

Elite play on both sides of the ball has been a common occurrence this season for the Tigers. Their average yardage numbers back that up. They are putting up 509 yards of total offense per outing, while holding opposing offenses to 181 yards per game. Offenses struggle to run the ball efficiently against this defensive front. They’re holding opponents to an average of 2.3 yards per rush. The Tigers have a pass-heavy offense, they pass 57 percent of plays, while running the ball on the other 43 percent.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be leading Jackson State in this one. Sanders has averaged 333 pass yards per game with season totals of 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

‐Jackson State went 11-2 in 2,021.‐They are 2-0 at home so far this year, averaging 58 points per game in those games.‐This is Jackson State’s only game against a Big South opponent this season.

“They’re gritty, tough, hard-nosed. They’re very disciplined, very strategic,” Deions Sanders said at his weekly SWAC media availability. “I like what they are doing offensively, defensively they are stout.”

Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams will lead his team into Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday. (Joshua Williams/HBCU Gameday)

Campbell (4-2 Overall, 2-0 in Big South)

The Fighting Camels will enter this match up with a 4-2 record so far. So far this year, their offense has been formidable. Campbell averages 30 points per contest and reaches the endzone an average of four times per game. On the other side of the ball, the Fighting Camels’ defense is giving up an average of 25 points per game.

Campbell’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 58-42 rush-pass play selection split.

Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams will be leading Campbell in this one. Williams has averaged 232.5 pass yards per game with season totals of eight touchdowns and five interceptions thus far this season.

The Fighting Camels’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 35 points in each of those match ups.‐They are looking for their first win on the road this season, as they are currently 0-2 in away games, allowing 43 points per game in those games. Jackson State is one of Campbell’s four games this season against a Division I HBCU opponent. It is 1-0 against them, having beaten MEAC leader NC Central on Oct. 1.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Jackson State prepares to welcome Campbell for Homecoming