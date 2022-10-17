Prairie View Southern SWAC
Prairie View A&M

SWAC hits Southern, Prairie View with fines and suspensions after brawl

The SWAC has issued its judgement following the Southern-Prairie View brawl.
Posted on

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced multiple student-athlete suspensions and institutional fines stemming from the pregame altercation that transpired between the Southern University and Prairie View A&M University football teams on Saturday, Oct. 8.
 
A total of 21 student-athletes (eleven from Southern and ten from Prairie View A&M) have been suspended for one-game for their respective involvement in the altercation. The student-athletes were not named in the conference’s release.
 
After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that the student-athletes involved in the altercation violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct. 

Southern SWAC
Southern will be fined $7,500 while Prairie View will be fined $10,000 by the SWAC. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Additionally, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Southern in the amount $7,500.00, along with a fine against Prairie View A&M in the amount of $10,000.00. The league determined that Prairie View A&M failed to comply with the SWAC’s Gameday Management Decorum which led to additional PVAMU fines.
 
The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.  

Ironically, both programs are set to play non-SWAC opponents this week. Prairie View A&M (3-3) will take on Lamar. Southern University will host Virginia-Lynchburg for its homecoming game in Baton Rouge.

X