Tennessee State hands Tennessee Tech another loss

Tennessee State got off to a slow start on Saturday evening, but ultimately turned it up to overpower Tennessee Tech by a final score of 30-14.
Draylen Ellis led the way for Tennessee State, showcasing his versatility. He threw for two touchdowns while rushing for another to wreak havoc on Tennessee Tech’s defense. The Tigers put an emphasis on valuing the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game. The extra care paid off, as the Tigers’ offense was able to sustain drives and amass 469 total yards.
Tennessee Tech’s run defense was a key issue against the Tigers. They gave up 5.1 yards per carry to Tennessee State rushers. Losing 85 yards to penalties certainly also played a role in their struggles. Jeremiah Oatsvall threw two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles, a high mark on the season for him.
Tennessee State’s win ups their record to 2-4. It was more of the same for Tennessee Tech as the losses continue to add up for the season. The Golden Eagles’ current losing streak dates to September 17. Both teams play next on October 22. The Tigers could potentially string together another win in its next game. They will host Eastern Illinois next weekend at Nissan Stadium. While the road awaits the Golden Eagles next weekend. They’ll head to Kennesaw next, for a matchup against 2-4 Kennesaw State.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.