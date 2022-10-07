MEAC

MEAC Countdown show set to return

MEAC Countdown returns this weekend.

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 7, 2022 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will debut the second season of its football pregame show, MEAC Countdown to Kickoff, presented by Coca-Cola, on Saturday in advance of the first conference game of the season between Norfolk State and Morgan State.
 
The show will air at 12 p.m. on ESPN+.
 
MEAC Countdown to Kickoff, presented by Coca-Cola will broadcast this season from the brand-new MEAC Digital Network studio housed in the conference’s headquarters in Norfolk, Va. The hour-long format will highlight the MEAC Game of the Week (Spartans-Bears the choice this week), feature interviews with participating head coaches and highlight updates from around the conference and news and analysis about the day’s featured game.
 
There will be an on-campus component to this year’s show, as a MEAC Digital Network correspondent will be on campus for the Game of the Week to share the atmosphere and set the stage for kickoff.
 
Veteran broadcaster and MEAC Hall of Famer Charlie Neal will team up with former Howard University women’s tennis student-athlete and current sportscaster Nicole Hutchison return for their second season to host this weekend’s Countdown to Kickoff.
 
News anchor James Hill, of WWSB-TV ABC 7 in Sarasota, Fla., and sports reporter Shaquira Martin will also serve as hosts and correspondents throughout the season.

