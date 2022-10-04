Prairie View AD out, interim in

By

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (October 4, 2022) – Donald Reed, Director of Athletics, will no longer be continuing in that position, effective immediately. I am writing to inform you of our plans to ensure appropriate oversight and leadership of Athletics over the coming months. Needless to say, we will immediately undertake a national search for an outstanding Director of Athletics to succeed Mr. Reed. In the meantime, the following measures have been taken to assure the effective ongoing operation of the department.

Interim Director. I have asked John Gardner, Chair of the Athletics Council and Assistant Vice President for Student Success, to step in as Interim Director until the next director is available to start. One of our most seasoned and respected administrators, John has served in numerous roles at Prairie View and is very knowledgeable about the mission of Athletics and the challenges that our coaches and athletes face. Further, he is known for his outstanding and selfless service, a trait that serves him well as a campus leader and models for students how to be a servant leader.

Consultant: Acknowledging the breadth of activities and needs of the department, I have asked Fred Newhouse to serve as a consultant to the director, coaches and staff during this period. Most are familiar with the fact that he won Olympic Gold and Silver medals at the Montreal Olympic Games. He remains involved in track and field competitions and headed the 2000 USA Men’s team in the Sydney Olympics. Some may not be aware that this Hall of Fame inductee also had a remarkable management career, serving as an executive in the petroleum industry. I am certain that his extensive management experience will assist the department during this critical period.

Climate Survey: We will be initiating a climate survey to gain detailed information and perspectives about the issues that continue to impede the success of the department.

Finance and Operations: CFO Cynthia Carter-Horn will continue to provide guidance to Athletics administrators and staff on budget and operations matters. We understand that significant improvements are needed to ensure that administration, game operations, purchasing, NCAA compliance, and the proper care and safety of our athletes are addressed in the most appropriate and timely manner.

I ask now that you give Interim Director John Gardner, Fred Newhouse and Cynthia Carter-Horn your support as they engage with the most pressing issues before Athletics. We all want the best for our athletes and the legacy of Prairie View A&M Athletics. Joining hands to ensure a smooth transition, we can stay on course to see that our amazing teams have another outstanding year of competition.

Ruth J. Simmons, President

