Jackson State’s recent dominance of Mississippi Valley State University continues

Shedeur Sanders had another spectacular game to help Jackson State put up big numbers and secure another win.

Jackson State extended its recent success against Mississippi Valley State University on Saturday afternoon, taking the win by a final score of 49-7.

Shedeur Sanders racked up a game-high 438 yards through the air in the Jackson State victory. JSU piled up 638 yards in an efficient offensive performance. On top of that, Jackson State’s secondary locked in. They held Mississippi Valley State University to just 2.6 yards per pass attempt.

Mississippi Valley State University had trouble putting together long drives. They opted for 10 punts, making it tough to get points on the board. On top of that, Mississippi Valley State University’s defense couldn’t handle JSU’s running game, giving up 9.1 yards per carry. Jamari Jones led the scoring for Mississippi Valley State University with one touchdown catch.

History repeated itself once again as Jackson State handled its business against Mississippi Valley State University. Since 2015, this was JSU’s eighth straight win in the head-to-head series.

With a bye coming up on the schedule, they’ll have an extra week of preparation for their next game against Alabama State on Oct. 8. For Mississippi Valley State University, it was another weekend of disappointment. They have now lost four games in a row. They will look to rebound in their next game against Florida A&M on Oct. 1.

