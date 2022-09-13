2022 Football

HBCU NFL Report for games of Sept. 8-12

Atlanta linebacker Quenton Bell out of Prairie View A&M warms up for Sunday’s game vs. New Orleans. Bell played ten defensive snaps (16%) and 25 special teams’ snaps (78%) in the Falcons’ 27-26 loss to the Saints.

The HBCU NFL rookies got most of the publicity in the preseason. That was not the case when real PT (playing time) began this week.

Tried and true veterans from the HBCU ranks stepped to the front once toe met leather this week. The kickoff of the 2022 season was Thursday that continued with the bulk of the schedule on Sunday.

Seattle’s 17-16 win over Denver and former Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson Monday night wrapped up the opening week action.

HBCU NFL vets shine

Veteran offensive linemen like Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) of Miami and Tytus Howard (Alabama State) of Houston were their usual reliable selves. Armstead, who spent his first nine seasons in the league with New Orleans, played in 97 percent of the Dolphins’ snaps in their 20-7 win over New England.

Howard was in for all 70 snaps in the Texans’ 20-20 tie with Indianapolis.

The same goes for veteran defenders. Philadelphia defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State) and Grover Stewart (Albany State) of Indianapolis were steady as usual.

Hargrave played more than half (55%) of the Eagles’ defensive snaps in their 38-35 win over Detroit. Stewart was among the Colts’ leaders with five tackles, all solos, and two hits on the quarterback vs. Houston.


Indianapolis nose tackle Grover Stewart (#90, Albany State) celebrates after a Colts’ stop. Stewart had five solo tackles, two for losses, in 20-20 tie with Houston.

Notably absent from play this week was veteran all-pro linebacker Shaquille (formerly Darius) Leonard out of South Carolina State. The Colts decided to hold him out for Sunday’s game. Leonard is recovering from offseason back surgery.

HBCU NFL rooks

Rookies from the HBCU ranks like draftees Cobie Durant (South Carolina State) of the LA Rams and Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State) of the Kansas City Chiefs got the most action.

Durant got in only on special teams in the Rams 31-10 loss to Buffalo Thursday. Williams played 15 snaps on offense and 11 on special teams in the Chiefs’ 44-21 win over Arizona.

Other first-year players on 53-man rosters – Jacksonville’s DeShaan Dixon (Norfolk State), Dallas’s Markquese Bell (Florida A&M) and Chicago’s Ja’Tyre Carter (Southern) – were inactive.

HBCU NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For games of September 8 – 12, 2022

DEFENSE

Grover Stewart

– #90 GROVER STEWART, DT, Indianapolis (6th season, ALBANY STATE) – Started at nose tackle of Colts and had five solo tackles, two for losses and had a QB hit in 20-20 tie with Houston. Stewart was in on 39 defensive plays (56%) and 12 on special teams (38%). 

OFFENSE

Hodge

#12 KHADAREL HODGE, WR, Atlanta (5th season, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – Started at wide receiver for Falcons in 27-26 loss to New Orleans. Hodge had three receptions on three targets for 38 yards (12.7 yards per reception) with a long reception of 18 yards. He played 20 offensive snaps (27%) and 20 special teams’ snaps (62%). 

SPECIAL TEAMS

Gillan

– #6 JAMIE GILLAN, P, New York Giants (5th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – Punted six times for 309 yards, a 51.5-yard average with a 41.2-yard net, with five punts downed inside the 20 and a long punt of 69 yards, in 21-20 win over Tennessee. Gillan was in on eight special teams’ plays (29%). 

NY Giants punter Jamie Gillan (#6 Arkansas-Pine Bluff) gets off one of his six punts. Gillan averaged 51.2 yards on his punts and had a long punt of 69 yards in the Giants 21-20 win over Tennessee.

HBCU NFL OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE  

–  #71 TYTUS HOWARD, OG, Houston (4th season, ALABAMA STATE) – Howard started at right tackle in 20-20 tie with Indianapolis. He played all 70 offensive snaps (100%) and four on special teams (12%). The Texans rushed for 77 yards and passed for 240 yards and two TDs. They gave up three sacks for -18 yards.

#72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, LT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF) – Started for Dolphins in 20-7 win over New England. Miami rushed for 65 yards and passed for 270 yards and one TD and gave up one sack. Armstead was in on 59 (97%) of the offensive snaps.

– #78 TRENT SCOTT, OT, Pittsburgh (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 23-20 OT win vs. Cincinnati, Scott got in on two plays on offense (3%).

– #69 JA’TYRE CARTER, OL, Chicago (1st season, SOUTHERN) – Carter was inactive in 19-10 win over San Francisco.

– #60 NICK LEVERETT, OL, Tampa Bay (2nd season, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL) – Did not play in 19-3 win over Dallas.

– #66 JOSHUA MILES, OT, Arizona (4th season, MORGAN STATE) – On August 30, Miles was waived/injured by the Cardinals and placed on injured reserve. 

DEFENSE

– #14 COBIE DURANT, CB, LA Rams (1st season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – Did not have stats while playing 13 special teams’ snaps (68%) in 31-10 opening-night loss to Buffalo.

– #23 JOSHUA WILLIAMS, CB, Kansas City (1st season, FAYETTEVILLE STATE) – In 44-21 win over Arizona, Williams had one solo tackle while playing 15 plays (23%) on defense and 11 (43%) on special teams. 

– # 97 JAVON HARGRAVE, DT, Philadelphia (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – Started at defensive tackle for the Eagles in 38-35 win over Detroit and finished with two solo tackles. Hargrave was in on 38 plays (55%) on defense. 

– #27 BOBBY PRICE, CB, Detroit (3rd season, NORFOLK STATE) – Did not have a stat in 38-35 loss to Philadelphia. Price was in on 26 special teams’ plays (84%).

– #56 QUINTON BELL, OLB, Atlanta (2nd year, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M) – Bell had one assisted tackle in 27-26 loss to New Orleans. He got in on ten defensive snaps (16%) and 25 snaps on special teams (78%). 

– #40 DARRYL JOHNSON, DE, Seattle (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T) – Only played on special teams in the Seahawks 17-16 win over Denver. Did not have a stat in 15 (79%) of his team’s special teams’ plays.

  – #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, CB, Arizona (7th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) –  On non-football injury list.

– #53 SHAQUILLE LEONARD, LB, Indianapolis (5th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE) – Was inactive in 20-20 tie with Houston.

– #41 MARKQUESE BELL, S, Dallas (1st season, FLORIDA A&M) – Was inactive in 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

– #47 DE’SHAAN DIXON, DE, Jacksonville (1st season, NORFOLK STATE) – Inactive in 28-22 loss to Washington.

SPECIAL TEAMS 

– #23 TRENTON CANNON, RB/KR, Tennessee (5th season, VIRGINIA STATE) – Cannon returned two kickoffs for 33 yards (16.5-yard average). He had a long return of 19 yards in 21-20 loss to the NY Giants. Cannon also had two assisted tackles on special teams. Cannon was in on 21 special teams’ plays (75%).

Trenton Cannon (#23, Virginia State) returns a kickoff for the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Cannon returned two kickoffs for 33 yards and had two special teams’ tackles in the Titans’ 21-20 loss to the NY Giants.
Atlanta wide receivers Khadarel Hodge (#12, Prairie View A&M) and first round draft choice Drake London (#5) give a helmet bump after a successful play. Hodge had three receptions in the Falcons’ 27-26 loss to New Orleans.
Pro Football Hall of Famer, former defensive back Aeneas Williams out of Southern (r.), poses with Kansas City co-offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy after Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals. Williams, a 2014 HOF inductee who finished with 55 career interceptions, played for the Cardinals from 1991 to 2000.
HBCU NFL Report for games of Sept. 8-12
