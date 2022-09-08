Top HBCU Performances from Week One

These are the top HBCU performances from football games of Sept 1-4, 2022.
HBCU Performances: Offense
Five passers topped the 300-yard mark last week. Junior quarterback Tyrell Jackson, who came over with head coach Maurice Flowers from Fort Valley State to Johnson C. Smith, topped the passing charts with 371 yards. The Golden Bulls fell in overtime to Bluefield State, 35-34.
Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders had the most completions (29) and touchdowns (5) in the Tigers 59-3 win over Florida A&M.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Zach Yeager, in his first start, threw a day-high 48 passes (for 275) yards in NC A&T’s 28-13 loss to NC Central.
Three rushers topped the 200-yard mark led by Fort Valley State’s Emmanuel Wilson’s 265-yard output (on 20 carries. 10.5 yards per carry) in a 21-6 win over Tuskegee. Wilson, a redshirt junior, is a transfer from JC Smith who topped 1,000 yards as a freshman with the Golden Bulls in 2019.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff sophomore Kaevon Britton also topped 200 yards, rushing for 237 yards on the day’s high of 31 carries (7.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
Johnson C. Smith freshman receiver Brevin Caldwell has the week’s best receiving performance. He hauled in 11 passes (for 119 yards) and three scores. He earned CIAA rookie of the week for his efforts.
Shaw redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ah’Shaan Belcher had 143 receiving yards (six catches, 1 TD) to lead all pass catchers this week. The Bears lost at home to Wingate, 21-7. Belcher won this week’s CIAA receiver of the week award.
HBCU Performances: Defense
A trio of defenders led the efforts on that side of the ball this week.
Lane defensive back Jeremiah Brown, Grambling State linebacker Lewis Matthews and Hampton grad linebacker Qwahsin Townsel all recorded 14 stops. Lane fell to Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48-42 and Grambling came up short vs. Arkansas State, 58-3. Hampton pulled out a 31-28 win over Howard.
Al Joyce led defenders with three sacks in West Virginia State’s 29-6 win over Shippensburg.
Another trio – Elijah Wilson of Shaw, Justin Fleming of WSSU and Regional Jones of Allen each had two interceptions this week. Allen fell to Newberry, 40-6, while WSSU lost in Canton, Ohio to Central State.