Ga. Southern Offense Leads Team to Victory Against Morgan State

Georgia Southern started slow on Saturday evening, but ultimately the offense turned it up and overpowered Morgan State ending with the final score of 59-7.
Kyle Vantrease led Ga. Southern’s aerial attack with 367 yards and four touchdown passes. Extra possessions were a big factor in the Eagles’ success, they won the turnover battle 4-1. The Eagles’ defense was also stellar on Saturday, snagging three interceptions.
Morgan State’s pass defense was a key component to their struggles against the Eagles. They allowed 8.0 yards per pass attempt. Losing 59 yards to penalties certainly also played a role in their struggles. Alfonzo Graham led the rushing attack for Morgan State with 106 yards.
The offseason work certainly paid off for Ga. Southern, who starts the year off with a win. The Eagles will hit the road for their next test, a Sept. 10 matchup against Nebraska. A loss to start the season is not what Morgan State had hoped for. They’ll get a chance to turn things around in their next game against Towson. That game is also on Sept. 10.