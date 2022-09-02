Florida A&M gets All-American Isaiah Land back for big game

By

Florida A&M football will have two of its top players, including All-American Isaiah Land, when it faces Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Land was one of a handful of players cleared by the NCAA on Friday, officials told HBCU Gameday’s Vaughn Wilson on Friday afternoon in Miami. Defensive back BJ Bohler has also been cleared to play according to officials.



Both players were amongst the two dozen Florida A&M players who were held out of last week’s game at North Carolina.

Land is one of the top players in the FCS and a legitimate NFL Draft prospect.

Isaiah Land racked up 25.5 tackles for loss, 147 yards in losses, 19 sacks and 121 sack yards in losses, which all led the FCS totals during the 2021 regular season. The Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year finished with 43 total tackles, including 32 solos, six quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery en route to being named the top defender in FCS football.

Florida A&M edge Isaiah Land has been cleared to play this weekend.

Bohler recorded 52 total tackles, two pass breakups, four INTs, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2021 en route to a first-team All-SWAC honor.



Land was the most notable of the players held out of last Saturday’s game, and he retained attorney Tom Mars to help him restore his eligibility. Offensive lineman Cameron Colvin retained Mars as well.



Florida A&M will look to improve its record to 1-1 this Sunday when it takes on Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami.

