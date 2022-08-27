2022 Football

UNC/FAMU pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday’s game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels.

Posted on

With all the intrigue and suspense relating to Florida A&M’s pre-game debacle, the festivities at its season-opener at UNC Saturday evening lived up to the hype.

The game was billed as the HBCU Celebration Game and was nearly called off when as many as 20 FAMU players were declared ineligible late Thursday before Saturday’s game.

But Florida A&M appeared to have a full complement of 70 players when the game kicked off at 8:00 p.m.

HBCU Celebration Game set-up

The game, set up by UNC head coach Mack Brown, was intended to honor HBCUs and their long history of gridiron greatness. To that end, it featured former HBCU head coaches Bill Hayes, Rod Broadway and Rudy Hubbard.

And it featured the famed Florida A&M Marching Band, the Marching 100. All 300 of them.

Broadway, who played an UNC and later was head coach at NC Central, Grambling State and NC A&T, was the honorary captain for the Tar Heels. Hubbard, who led FAMU to the first FCS championship in 1978, was the honorary captain for Florida A&M.

Bill Hayes performs the pre-game coin flip. Photo by Michael Peele.

Hayes, a native of nearby Durham, N.C., played at NC Central in his hometown of Durham before becoming the first black coach in the ACC when he became an assistant at Wake Forest in 1973. He moved on to successful careers in head coaching stints at Winston-Salem State and NC A&T. He handled the coin toss that was won by FAMU.

The Pre-Game

The Marching 100, who has performed all over the world including most recently at this summer’s Louis Vitton Fashion Show in Paris, France, was its usual electrifying self. They strutted onto the field pregame with their stutter-step style. They lined one half of the field at Kenan Stadium while UNC’s Marching Tar Heels covered the other.

The FAMU band played the Black National Anthem before the UNC band played the National Anthem.

The halftime

At the half, the bands combined for a rendition of “Motownphilly” before each performed separately. They then joined both lined the field for a final rendition.

Believe it or not, the UNC contingent joined in the halftime dance, a staple of HBCU halftime performances.

Fireworks capped off the halftime show.  

UNC/FAMU pregame, halftime live up to billing
Related Items:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

949
Academics

NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever
FAMU Kenan Stadium FAMU Kenan Stadium
836
FAMU

Florida A&M, UNC officials prepping for game despite cancellation rumor
656
Alabama State

Auburn transfer hoping to make noise for Alabama State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Mad Miles HBCU run Mad Miles HBCU run
579
Winston-Salem State University

Mad Miles: HBCU grad leads revolutionary run club
Legacy Classic Morgan State Norfolk State Legacy Classic Morgan State Norfolk State
575
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Legacy Classic 2022 to feature four HBCU basketball programs
To Top
X