Deion Sanders has P-Valley cast ready to pull up to game

Deion Sanders has put out the call to members of the cast of P-Valley, and they appear to be with it.



Sanders has invited members of the cast of the Starz drama series to come to Jackson State’s first home game. He’s a fan of the show based around characters at a strip club in the fictional small town of Chucalissa, Mississippi. Sanders said he had finished watching Queen of The South, then went to complete series he hadn’t finished before stumbling upon the show.

“I’m currently watching P-Valley,” Sanders told Kayla Thompson of WJTV. “Yeah, I said it. Didn’t stutter. Didn’t stumble. Matter of fact, I’m inviting them to the first home game. Uncle Clifford, come on. Gotcha. Lil Murda.”



The wildly popular series has seen its following grow in recent years as it just wrapped up its second full season earlier this month.



“I’m not happy with all of the scenes — a little uncomfortable — but I stick with it,” Sanders continued.

Jackson State opens the 2022 home schedule with a contest against Grambling State.

Deion Sanders has invited members of the P-Valley cast to come support Jackson State. (Starz photo)

Two of the cast members that Sanders mentioned responded to the video saying they were ready to come support the Tigers. Nicco Annan plays “Uncle Clifford” the founder “The Pynk” who happens to be a non-binary man. He tweeted that he respected Sanders for being vocal in his support of P-Valley



“We ready coach,” Annan tweeted. “Put us in the game.”



J Alphonse Nicholson — a North Carolina Central alumnus — plays “Lil’ Murda,” an up-and-coming rapper who happens to be Uncle Clifford’s lover.

“Let’s make it happen!” Nicholson tweeted. “Appreciate the support.”



Clearly, when Deion Sanders calls — folks answer.

