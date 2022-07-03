By

On a recent radio appearance Hubert Davis Jr., the University of North Carolina head basketball coach, made a commitment to Johnson C. Smith University. Davis said that his UNC program will scrimmage JCSU in basketball as long as he’s head coach.

“We’re scrimmaging Johnson C. Smith this year, we’re going to do that every other year just to support my parents. That’s where they went to school, I want to bring them in and we’re going to scrimmage them every other year while I’m head coach,” Davis said.

He was appearing on WSJS radio in Winston-Salem, N.C. The interview was conducted by media personality and Winston-Salem State alum “BDaht” along with North Carolina A&T head basketball coach Will Jones.

Hubert Davis Sr. attended Johnson C. Smith from 1965-69, and played basketball his first two seasons. He averaged 10.5 points per game his first year and 11.1 points per game as a sophomore. Walter Davis, the brother of the elder Davis, starred at UNC before becoming a six-time NBA All Star.

Davis Jr. led UNC to the national championship game in his first season as head coach. The Tarheels lost to Kansas 72-69, with the Jayhawks storming back from 16 points down in the first half.

UNC basketball promises to scrimmage Johnson C. Smith