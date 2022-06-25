By

De’Gabriel Floyd, once a prized commitment to the University of Texas, is headed to an HBCU.



Floyd has committed to Alabama A&M. He announced his commitment on Saturday.



“Blessed to be in this position,” Floyd tweeted. “I’m home.”



De’Gabriel Floyd was a four-star prospect in the 2018 class — rated the third-best inside linebacker in the class and the 67th best prospect overall out of Westlake Village, CA. That website rated him as an impact Power Five player and NFL Draft pick as he was courted by schools like USC, Notre Dame, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and several other programs before committing to Texas.



Floyd never played a game in Austin, however. The early enrollee was diagnosed with spinal stenosis during a physical, putting his career and possibly more in danger. He was forced to retire from football with this statement.

De’Gabriel Floyd never played a game at Texas.

“Something I’ve tried to live by that I heard at a very young age was a phrase that went “God gives his toughest battles, to his TOUGHEST soldiers”. I’m never one to look for pity nor sympathy, but for those that have known me my whole life know me and my family have dealt with tragedy after our whole existence. But we’ve gotten through it, I’ve gotten through it. Unfortunately, another one has hit me personally, and it brings me to ram forever thankful for all of you, because my life could of went a totally different direction if I walked it completely alone. GOD bless.”



Since then, De’Gabriel Floyd has worked on a music career, using his singing talent and gaining an audience online. But apparently, he’s ready to return back to the field and he’ll look to do so for an Alabama A&M defense that can use all the playmakers it can get under new defensive coordinator Kienus Boulware.

De’Gabriel Floyd, former Texas four-star, headed to HBCU