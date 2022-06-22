By

Jackson State baseball coach Omar Johnson has been selected to the coaching staff of the USA Baseball 2021 13U/14U Athlete Development Program (ADP).

The Athlete Development Program, which will now welcome 72 athletes to the USA Baseball National Training Complex for the first time to Cary, N.C., will feature advanced on-field skills development with positional and team-fundamental drills, along with ongoing evaluation by the coaching staff. The participants will be split across four teams and compete head-to-head in a series of games. Additionally, the athletes will participate in off-field educational seminars while gaining additional exposure to professional scouts and college recruiters.

Johnson just completed his 16th season as head coach at Jackson State baseball. Johnson, who won his 500th career game earlier this season, has led JSU to seven Eastern Division championships and a pair of Southwestern Athletic Conference championships (2013, 2014). In 2021, JSU went undefeated in conference play for the first time in program history at 24-0 and won the Black College National Championship. Johnson has led Jackson State to 13 30-win seasons.

The 2022 13U/14U ADP will take place from August 1-4 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The event will serve as an identification event for the 15U National Team, where a minimum of eight athletes will earn an invitation to the 15U National Team Trials. Additionally, at least eight athletes will be invited to the 15U National Team Trials in 2023.

Jackson State baseball coach named to USA 13U/14U Coaching Staff