SWAC Baseball: Southern Edges Jackson State 8-7 in the Ninth Inning

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southern Jaguars outlasted the Jackson State Tigers winning by a score of 8-7 to advance at the 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament. Southern will move on to face the Florida A&M Rattlers.



“Play until the end,” said Southern head coach Chris Crenshaw. “We played like us until the end – resilient.”



The Jaguars had a total of 13 hits, two of which were home runs by O’Neill Burgos and Taj Porter.

How it Happened



T1 | Jatavis Melton singled to right center. Devontae Rhodes bunted and reached first on a field error and Melton advanced to second. Ty Hill reached first by fielder’s choice and Melton managed to reach third. Melton scored from a SAC Fly from Jaelen Williams (1-0, JSU).



B1 | Jovante Dorris doubled down the right field line. Burgos doubled to left center, advanced to third on the throw as Dorris ran to home plate to score (1-1).



T2 | Caleb Evans singled to right field. Marcus Atterberry singled up the middle and Evans advanced to third. Jefery Rodriguez bunted to the pitcher to reach first, Atterberry advanced to second, and Evans scored. Omar Gomez singled to right center, Rodriguez advanced to third, and Atterberry scored. Gomez stole second and advanced to third and Rodriguez scored from a throwing error. Rhodes singled to right center and Gomez scored (5-1, JSU).



B3 | Burgos hit a homer down the left field line. Tremaine Spears was walked. Porter hit a home to the left field to bring Spears home as did he [Porter] (5-4, JSU).



T5 | Hill doubled down left field line. El’Rico Riley doubled down to left center and Hill scored. Evans singled to left field as Riley advanced to third. Atterberry reached first from a fielder’s choice and advanced to second from a throwing error, and Riley scored (7-4, JSU).



B7 | Armstrong singled to shortstop. Dorris singled to left field and Armstrong advanced to second. Dorris advanced to second and Armstrong advanced to third after Burgos flied out to center field. Spears singled to right field and Armstrong and Dorris made it to home plate (7-6, JSU).



B8 | JJ Rollon reached first from a fielding error. Justin Wiley hit a SAC Bunt to help Rollon advance to second. Armstrong was walked. Burgos singled to left center and advanced to second on the throw as Rollon reached home to score (7-7).



B9 | Porter was hit by pitch. Jalon Mack enters as a pinch runner for Porter. Hunter Tabb doubled down the left field line and Mack advanced to third. Rollon hit a SAC Fly to help Mack score (8-7, SU).

Box Score



Up Next at the 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament



Southern (W1) vs. Florida A&M (E2) is slated to begin at 9:00 a.m. CST tomorrow, May 27th, at Regions Field.



Prairie View A&M (W3) vs. Jackson State (E4) is slated to begin at 9:00 a.m. CST tomorrow, May 27th, at Jerry D. Young Memorial Baseball Field located on the campus of UAB.

SWAC Baseball: Southern Edges Jackson State 8-7 in the Ninth Inning