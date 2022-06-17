Kentucky State releases 2022 football schedule

Courtesy of KSU Athletics
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky State Athletics announces their 2022 Football Schedule. The Thorobreds will meet NCAA Division I opponent, the University of Dayton, and host three home contests.
The season will open to a non-conference opponent Delta State on September 3, at 1 p.m. at Alumni Stadium for Frankfort Day. The Statesmen finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 5-6.
Kentucky State will travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to play Fort Valley State in the Scenic City Classic on September 11.
They will play their next four games on the road beginning at the University of Dayton on September 17. The Thorobreds will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, to meet league opponent Benedict College on September 24. Followed by another SIAC opponent Savannah State on October 1. Kentucky State will close out the road games with Lane College on October 8.
The Thorobreds will host league opponent Allen on October 15, at 2 p.m. for Homecoming.
Following Homecoming, the Thorobreds will head to Alabama to play SIAC opponent Miles College.
The 2022 home schedule will close to Tuskegee on October 29, for Senior Day, and the regular season will conclude at rival Central State on November 5.
Season Passes are not on sale yet, and all 2021 season ticket holders will have priority access to their season tickets. All season passes and single-game tickets will be available at www.ksuthorobreds.com/tickets . Season passes will only be available online, and single-game tickets will be available online or at the gate through debit card only; cash will not be accepted.