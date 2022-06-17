By

The Miles College athletic department has received a donation for its sports medicine program that should advance the treatment and recovery times for the school’s student-athletes.

The Diowave 60-watt high power therapeutic laser was donated by Technological Medical Advancements. The donation to Miles College Sports Medicine, secured by Miles athletic director Fred Watson , was made by Technological Medical Advancements Dr. Bruce Coren on behalf of his father, the late coach Ben Coren and former Miles head football coach William “Billy” Joe.

“We are grateful to Coach Joe and Dr. Coren for this generous donation. Miles College now has the best technology in the world to accelerate athletic injury recovery,” Watson said. “This state-of-the-art device aligns with our goal of enhancing the student-athlete experience.”

The Diowave 60 Watt Stealth Laser is the most powerful and clinically advanced therapeutic laser device in the world, used to manage neuro-musculoskeletal pain from athletic injuries to post-surgical pain as well as accelerate post-surgical injury recovery. Its use will help student-athletes return to health and the playing fields and courts in a shorter amount of time.

“This is a class 4 laser device that stimulates tissue healing and tissue regeneration,” Coren said. “It will heal any tissue in the pathway of the laser beam. It will accelerate athletic recovery anywhere from 25 to 75 percent faster than normal healing.”

Billy Joe donates therapeutic laser to Miles College Sports Medicine