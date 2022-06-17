Benedict College sweeps SIAC Commissioner’s Cups

By

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College has won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Commissioner’s Cup for both men’s and women’s sports for the 2021-22 school year, the league announced Friday. The Commissioner’s Cup symbolizes overall athletic excellence in conference-sponsored championships.

“It is a tremendous honor to win the both the men’s and women’s Commissioner’s Cups again this year,” said Willie Washington , Benedict College Director of Athletics. “After being limited in intercollegiate athletics the previous two years, it was exciting to be back in action and watch our student-athletes excel. Our goal in all of our sports is to win a conference championship, or at least finish in the top three. We strive to have that type of success across the board. I would like to thank all of our coaches, staff members, and especially our student-athletes, who work hard all year to make this possible, as well as our administration and boosters who support our student-athletes.”

Benedict last won the Commissioner’s Cup following the 2016-17 school year, capturing the women’s cups for the third year in a row. Benedict won both the men’s and women’s cups following the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years. This is the third time Benedict has won both cups in the same year. Benedict has won four of the seven women’s cups presented since the program began in 2013-14. The men have won three, tying Albany State for the most Commissioner’s Cups.

The Commissioner’s Cups are the culmination of one of the most successful athletic seasons in Benedict College history. It was a year that saw the Tigers honored by the city of Columbia, which named Monday, April 25 at “Benedict College Tigers 2021-22 SIAC Championships Celebration Day.” The South Carolina Statehouse also recognized Benedict’s athletic accomplishments from the House and Senate floors in May.

Along with winning six conference championships, the Tigers had 50 student-athletes earn All-SIAC honors, including three who were named Player of the Year for their respective sport, and two were named Freshman of the Year. Five coaches earned Coach of the Year recognition.

The football team, under first-year coach Chennis Berry , went 5-5, a five-game improvement. Quarterback Eric Phoenix was named All-Conference.

Men’s cross country won the first SIAC championship of the year in the fall, led by Freshman standout Nelson Kipkemboi , who won the championship race and was named SAIC Runner of the Year. Titus Korir , who finished second, and Ryusei Takahashi were also named All-Conference.

The women’s cross country team finished third at the conference championship with Jane Kiborus earning All-Conference honors after her third-place finish.

The women’s volleyball team finished second in the SIAC East standings. Outside hitter Cana Smith and senior libero Amber Scott were both named All-Conference.

The men’s basketball team advanced to the SIAC Championship game for the first time since 2015, knocking off two-time defending champion Miles in the tournament semifinals. Tajh Green was named the league’s Player of the Year, while Timothy Bing Jr. was also named All-Conference. Green was also selected to participate in the HBCU All-Star Game, where he was named the game’s MVP.

The women’s basketball team continued its winning ways, capturing their second straight SIAC Championships by beating nemesis Tuskegee in overtime in the semifinals, then rallying from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Savannah State in the title game. Benedict led the SIAC with three All-Conference selections – Ay’Anna Bey , Ayanna Armstead and Keondra Archie , who also earned tournament MVP honors.

The Tigers’ inaugural season of men’s volleyball was a memorable one. Benedict finished in third place in the tournament, while Ras Jesse Delancy headlined the league’s first All-Conference team by being named Player of the Year. Clint Forbes and Donovan Wilmott were also named All-Conference. Gwendolyn Rouse was named the SIAC’s first men’s volleyball Coach of the Year.

Benedict had a very successful spring sports season, capturing SIAC championships in both men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field.

The men’s tennis team won their sixth straight SIAC championship with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Spring Hill. Divgurjot Singh was named the league’s Freshman of the Year and was joined on the All-Conference team by Mark Chigaazira , Killian Surmont and Batsiraii Saurombe on the All-Conference team. Coach Gary Taylor was named SIAC men’s tennis Coach of the Year.

The women’s tennis team won their first championship since 2018. Esperance Follykoue was named the SIAC Freshman of the Year, and doubles teammate Sofia Gomez joined her on the All-Conference team.

Benedict dominated the men’s and women’s track and field championships. The men’s team won their second straight SIAC championship by 62.5 points over Morehouse. Benedict’s Richard McQueen was named the men’s Cleve Abbott Award winner, presented to the top overall point scorer. Chase Ransom was named Most Outstanding Field Performer. Coach Frank Hyland was named the men’s Coach of the Year. Benedict led the way with 11 All-Conference selections.

The women’s track and field was even more dominant, winning the SIAC title by 131 points over Albany State. Benedict’s Jane Kiborus was named the women’s Cleve Abbott Award winner for scoring the most points in the championship. Kyra Buffen was named the Most Outstanding Field Performer and Coach Frank Hyland was named women’s Coach of the Year. Benedict captured 18 All-Conference honors.

The Tigers sent three women’s student-athletes to the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field championship, with Savionna Glover earned All-American status in the triple jump. Glover and Hyland were named the South Region Women’s Field Athlete and Coach of the Year.

Benedict’s softball team finished second in the SIAC East Division during the regular season and fourth at the SIAC Tournament. The Lady Tigers were led by shortstop Deyonce Lewis , who was named to the All-SIAC team and was recognized at the HBCU Baseball All-Star Game as one of the top HBCU softball players.

The baseball team did not have much success on the field this year, but Bradon O’Connor received multiple individual honors. After breaking the NCAA record for stolen bases in a season, he was named SIAC Utility Player of the Year, was named the HBCU Player of the Year by Black College Nines and was selected to three different All-South Region squads.

Jalen McDuffie was selected to participate in the HBCU All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Benedict student-athletes also excelled in the classroom.

Track and field standout Eilika Lane was the first Benedict recipient of the NCAA’s prestigious Elite 90 Award, presented to the student-athlete participating in each of the NCAA’s 90 national championships with the highest GPA.

The SIAC modeled their Elite 14 award after the NCAA program, and Benedict had three Elite 14 recipients in the program’s first year. Ryusei Takahashi won for men’s cross country, Miyah Rogers won for softball and Clint Forbes for men’s volleyball.

In football, three student-athletes were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team – Ja’Ron Kilpatrick, Steven Campbell and Mitchell Romig . Takahashi and Kiborus were named Academic All-Region for men’s and women’s cross country/track and field.

The recipient of the Commissioner’s Cup is based on a point system, reflecting the place of finish of each team in conference play. The coveted SIAC Commissioner’s Cup is presented to the athletic department within the conference that has excelled in both men’s and women’s sports. A scoring system of 10 points for conference titles, seven for runner-up championship finishes, and four for third-place championship finishes is used to determine the all-sports standings.

Benedict paced both men’s and women’s competition during the 2021-22 season finishing with six conference titles, one runner-up title, and two third-place finishes. The Tigers claimed their championship crown in men’s cross country, men’s tennis, and men’s track and field. They finished as men’s basketball championship runner-up and in third place in the inaugural men’s volleyball championship. The Lady Tigers have crowned champions in women’s basketball, women’s tennis, and women’s track and field. The Lady Tigers also finished third in this year’s women’s cross country meet.

Spring Hill finished second in both categories with 31 points, with championship titles in men’s golf, baseball, women’s cross country, and women’s volleyball. Albany State finished third in both categories (21 total points, 29 total points), finishing with championship titles in football.

For the men’s standings, in fourth with 18 total points, the Miles’ Golden Bears edged Morehouse (14) by four points and had a lead over Central State and Savannah State, who each finished with 10 points. Edward Waters finished eighth (7), followed by Kentucky State and Tuskegee, who tied for ninth (4).

For the women’s standings, Savannah State finished fourth with 14 points for their second-place finishes in women’s basketball and women’s tennis, ahead of Tuskegee, who finished with 10 points for their softball conference title.



Men’s Commissioner’s Cup Benedict 41 Spring Hill 31 Albany State 21 Miles 18 Morehouse 14 Central State 10 Savannah State 10 Edward Waters^ 7 Kentucky State 4 Tuskegee 4 Clark Atlanta 0 Fort Valley State 0 Lane 0 LeMoyne-Owen 0 Allen^ 0

Women’s Standings

Women’s Commissioner’s Cup Benedict 34 Spring Hill 31 Albany State 29 Savannah State 14 Tuskegee 10 Central State 0 Clark Atlanta 0 Fort Valley State 0 Kentucky State 0 Lane 0 LeMoyne-Owen 0 Miles 0 Allen^ 0 Edward Waters^ 0

^Were not eligible for post-season contests due to NCAA transition, with the exception of men’s volleyball.



Previous Commissioner’s Cup Winners

Year Men’s Champion Women’s Champion 2021-22 Benedict College Benedict College 2020-21 n/a* n/a* 2019-20 n/a* n/a* 2018-19 Albany State University, Miles College Spring Hill College 2017-18 Albany State University Albany State University 2016-17 Albany State University Benedict College 2015-16 Benedict College Benedict College 2014-15 Benedict College Benedict College 2013-14 Morehouse College Albany State University

*Award not distributed due to the cancellation of sports mid-season during Spring 2020 due to COVID-19. Due to the continued pandemic, no conference contests nor championship events were conducted during the 2020-2021 academic year.

