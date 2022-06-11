Watch: Jackson State’s Daja Woodard dunks basketball

By

Campers at Tomekia Reed’s recent basketball camp got a huge treat from rising senior Daja Woodard. The 6’3″ forward caught a lob pass and easily flushed the ball through the rim as campers watched along the baseline. Showing her versatility, she followed it up with a one hand slam off of one leg down the lane.

Jackson State Women’s Basketball Daja Woodard Dunking With Ease At Coach Tomekia Reed Camp‼️🔥

(🎥: @CoachTReed ) pic.twitter.com/MtgFH7ORn4 — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) June 7, 2022

Dunking in women’s basketball isn’t anything new but it’s not normalized either. Not yet at least.

Woodard could elevate into double-double territory on the court next season for the defending SWAC champions. She averaged 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds this past season. However, a great deal of the offense ran through eventual WNBA draft pick Ameshya Williams-Holliday.

Opportunities for the athleticism of Daja Woodard could be abound for the bounding senior from Mobile, Alabama. Woodard registered four double-doubles last season, against Grambling, Alcorn State and two against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

