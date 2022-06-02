Alabama A&M WR Dee Anderson signs with USFL

By

Former Alabama A&M and LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson has signed with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL.

WR Dee Anderson, Alabama A&M

40 yard dash: 4.50 seconds

3 cone: 4.38 seconds

L drill: 7 seconds

Vertical: 35.5″

Broad: 9’8″

STATS

Dee Anderson had a great final season with Alabama A&M catching passes from fellow draft prospect Aqeel Glass. Anderson caught 33 passes for 493 yards and 12 touchdowns over nine games in 2021. Anderson averaged nearly 15 yards per reception last season with his longest catch being for 48 yards.

Anderson began his collegiate career at Louisiana State University before transferring to Oklahoma State University as a redshirt junior in 2020. Anderson committed to LSU just ahead of his junior season (2014) at West Mesquite High School in Texas. He then transferred to DeSoto High School, where he was denied athletic eligibility for his senior season. He hauled in a total of 27 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown in 12 games during his three seasons in Baton Rouge.

The Bandits are currently 3-4 on the season and sit third in the South Division. Adding a dynamic receiver like Dee Anderson may help their stock towards the end of the season.

