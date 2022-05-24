Cleveland Browns waive Felix Harper

The reality of the NFL is that it is indeed a business. Just eight days after signing former Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper as an undrafted free agent, the Cleveland Browns waived Harper on Monday.
Harper was waived after the signing of defensive back Reggie Robinson on Monday, signaling it was a number game. Harper was one of five quarterbacks on the roster for Cleveland. Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs and Baker Mayfield are already on the roster. However the Browns have been looking to trade Mayfield and there looms a possible suspension of Watson to start the season. Those factors gave fans of Harper some optimism that he might have a fighting chance to compete for the 53 man roster.
Robinson was cut last week for a failed physical before rejoining the roster on Monday. The 2020 fifth round pick by the Cowboys was claimed off waivers from the Texans before failing his physical.
By being put on waivers any other NFL team can claim Harper within a 24 hour period. If he clears waivers his contract will be terminated and he will become an unrestricted free agent.
Cleveland signed Harper on May 15 after he impressed the staff during its rookie tryout camp.
Harper wrapped up his career with the Alcorn State Braves as a two-time All-American and a two-time SWAC Champion. The quarterback put up 5,641 passing yards and 67 total touchdowns on a 61 percent completion rate over his three seasons of action. His 55 passing touchdowns landed him top 10 on ASU’s all-time pass touchdown list. Harper was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.