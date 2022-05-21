Howard University

Howard drops NCAA opener to No.2 seed FSU

Posted on

Courtesy Howard University Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (May 20, 2022) – Howard University softball team dropped its NCAA Regional opener against overall No. 2 Florida State (FSU), 8-0, in five innings.
 
“I was pretty excited about just getting our girls out there,” said Howard softball head coach Tori Tyson. “What an opportunity for them and I don’t think the box score tells the truth of the game. I don’t think it talks about the juice of it.”
 
HU (31-23) hung tough against the Seminoles early on, thanks to graduate pitcher Analise De La Roca (San Pedro, Calif.). The California native held FSU (53-5) to only one run in the first three innings.
 
“I thought Analise (De La Rosa) threw it good,” Tyson stated. “I am extremely proud of the outing she had and to be honest, I thought we had some competitive at-bats.”
 
Despite Howard keeping Florida State off the board, HU was unable to get into a rhythm at the plate. FSU’s Danielle Watson tossed a no-hitter in five innings of work.
 
“I thought we were competitive at-bats against one of the top pitchers in the nation,” Tyson continued. “We did a good job at just getting to the pitch that we trained for against her. Obviously, I just want to see a little more execution. You never want to see a no-hitter.”
 
The Seminoles added three runs and extended their lead to four, 4-0, in the bottom of the forth.

Photo: Wayne Dunwoody/HBCU Gameday


 
Florida State’s momentum continued into the fifth with four more runs, highlighted by a game-ending RBI-single from Chloe Culp, 8-0.
 
Jahni Kerr produced three RBIs in the Seminoles win. FSU squares off against South Florida (USF) Saturday (May 21) at 1 p.m.
 
Howard University will face Mississippi State in an elimination game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Winner of this contest meets the loser between FSU and USF in another elimination match. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Fla.
 
“Our team has a lot of fight and that showed a lot in the MEAC Tournament,” said Howard senior Camille Navarro. “I think with that experience and playing Norfolk (State) and Morgan (State) multiple times, having to fight back constantly will help us tomorrow just stay in the ballgame as long as possible.”

Howard drops NCAA opener to No.2 seed FSU
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Nick Saban accusation Nick Saban accusation
1.0K
Jackson State

Nick Saban accuses Jackson State, Deion Sanders of paying player
DEION SANDERS DEION SANDERS
881
Jackson State

Shannon Sharpe calls out Saban for Jackson State hypocrisy
783
2021-2022 Basketball

HBCU stars not among those with NBA Combine call-up
Travis Hunter Travis Hunter
771
Deion Sanders

Travis Hunter debunks Nick Saban’s million-dollar NIL deal claim
680
Alabama State

Jackson State picks up Trace Young via transfer portal
To Top
X