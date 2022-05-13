Jackson State WBB adds Rutgers transfer Liz Martino

By

The Jackson State WBB program adds Rutgers guard Liz Martino from the transfer portal. Martino was a three-star prospect coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School in 2020.

SCRAPPY DEFENSE AND SHARP SHOOTING

Liz Martino appeared in 18 out of 19 games as a freshman for Rutgers during the 2020-2021 season. She averaged 9.8 minutes per game and posted 3.2 points in the time. She also added an average of .6 assists, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals as a freshman.

Martino is a six-foot guard that is a scrappy defender. She swiped six steals in a win over Hampton during her first season. Offensively, she had her most prominent moment when she scored a career-high nine points against Michigan State as a freshman. She drained all three of her three-point attempts during that contest.

JACKSON STATE WBB IS TRENDING

Martino left the team midway through her sophomore season after the Rutgers went through some coaching uncertainties. She now joins a Jackson State WBB program that recently made history when Ameshya Williams-Holliday was selected in the 2022 WNBA Draft. The Lady Tigers went 23-7 last season and were undefeated in conference play on their way to winning the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship.

