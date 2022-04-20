FAMU AD Kortne Gosha steps down

By

FAMU will be looking for a new director of athletics.



Kortne Gosha, Florida A&M’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, has resigned his position, effective immediately. The school made its announcement on Wednesday in a press release.

“My alignment and core values are very important to me, and there is no secret that we created a transformational student-athlete experience second to none that has elevated Florida Agricultural & Mechanical that will place them on a trajectory far beyond my tenure,” Gosha said in his statement. “I am incredibly proud of the work and the people that have done that work in such a short time. We have elevated the program and institutional reputation to a level of new credibility.”

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons wrote glowingly of Gosha in a twitter post on Wednesday morning.

“In all my years working in intercollegiate athletics, I’ve never witnessed someone do so much with so little in such a short amount of time (Bragg Stadium repairs, Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse facelift, new volleyball, baseball, and softball playing surfaces, Lebron James partnership, Why Not Us docuseries, AND MUCH MORE MORE)!

Your visionary leadership matched with your genuine care for the welfare of our student-athletes makes you a generational talent as an Athletics Director! As we march into the future during the renaissance of black college athletics, I feel more confident than ever in my ability to lead under your leadership! I sincerely thank and applaud you Vice President and Director ofAthletics Mr. Kortne Gosha and our young menand women appreciate you more than you can imagine.”

Indeed, Gosha’s tenure was brief but transformative.



He arrived at FAMU in Dec. 2019 after he spent the previous year as the associate athletic director for Facilities and Operations at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

Six months into his tenure, Gosha was the point man as FAMU made its move from the MEAC to the SWAC. The school has been innovative in many ways, including getting a LeBron James apparel deal.

We will update this story.

FAMU AD Kortne Gosha steps down