FAMU

FAMU approves move from MEAC to SWAC

Florida A&M’s Board of Trustees have voted to leave the MEAC and join the SWAC.

Posted on

One of the Crown Jewels in HBCU football ready to make the move to the SWAC.

Florida A&M’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to move from the MEAC to the SWAC on Thursday morning. 

FAMU would leave the MEAC on June 30, 2021 and join the SWAC on July 1 of next year, pending approval by the SWAC’s member institutions. The school’s VP of Athletics, Kortne Gosha, all but assured that the SWAC was waiting to welcome FAMU with open arms during Wednesday’s special committee session. 

This move, coupled with North Carolina A&T’s impending move to the Big South, represents a striking blow to the MEAC.

When A&T and FAMU leave next summer, the MEAC will be down to nine full members, only seven of which play football. Delaware State, Morgan State, Howard, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State, and Bethune-Cookman would be the remaining football-playing programs, along with Coppin State and Maryland-Eastern Shore.

FAMU originally joined the MEAC in 1979 after being long-time members of the SIAC and on the heels of its Division I-AA national title win. It would leave the conference in the mid-1980s and operate as an independent Division I-AA program for a few years before coming back into the fold. After briefly operating as a Division I-A independent in 2004, FAMU’s football program re-joined the MEAC the following year.

Check back with HBCU Gameday for continuing coverage on Florida A&M’s move to the SWAC.

FAMU approves move from MEAC to SWAC
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top