The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. Jackson State linebacker James Houston is preparing to hear his name called.

The Florida native began his collegiate career at the University of Florida before transferring to Jackson State for his final year of eligibility.

STATS

2017 (FLORIDA): Redshirt

2018 (FLORIDA):

Houston posted 28 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, and a blocked punt. He appeared in 13 games for the Gators.

2019 (FLORIDA):

Houston recorded 21 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, six tackles-for-loss, and 3.5 sacks in 13 games. His 3.5 sacks ranked fourth-best on the team.

2020 (FLORIDA):

Houston posted 20 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in nine games.

2021 (JACKSON STATE):

Houston racked up 52 solo tackles, 24.5 tackles-for-loss , 16.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recovers, and two defensive touchdowns. He ranked first in the SWAC in forced fumbles and second in tackles-for-loss.

AWARDS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

2021 First-team All-SWAC

2021 STATS FCS All-American

2021 FCS Coaches All-American

2022 NFL Draft Profile: James Houston