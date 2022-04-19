Training camp underway for Indiana Fever

By

While many of us enjoyed food and family on Easter Sunday, former Jackson State star Ameshya Williams-Holliday was starting her new job. The Indiana Fever began training camp on Sunday with 22 players in camp vying for the final roster.

There’s no victory lap to enjoy in the WNBA for rookies. After being drafted on Monday, six days later it was right to work on the hardwood competing as a professional.

She’s ready! We lift Ameshya up in the name of Jesus! There’s covering in our connection. The moves are divine! Walk in your purpose and allow the spirit to continue to use you! #TrainingCampDay #MakeTheFeverHistorical @_meshya4 pic.twitter.com/PgigMR4lTY — Tomekia Reed (@CoachTReed) April 17, 2022

Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed was with her former star in Indianapolis over the weekend before passing over the duties of coach to Marianne Stanley.

Reed left with a heartfelt message about her former player that she posted on Twitter.

“She’s ready! We lift Ameshya up in the name of Jesus! There’s covering in our connection. The moves are divine! Walk in your purpose and allow the spirit to continue to use you,” Reed wrote.

Now with camp underway there will be a number change for Williams-Holliday. For now she’ll wear the No. 6 after competing in college with the No. 4 jersey. Teammate and fellow rookie Queen Ego currently has dibs on the No. 4, her number in college as well. Egbo was a first round pick, drafted tenth overall by the Fever.

So far the attention of being the first HBCU player drafted into the WNBA in twenty years has been palpable for Williams in Indiana.

Everywhere I go up here they saying you the girl from Jackson State. INDEED I AM & GONE REPRESENT IT TO MY FULLEST. This feel so Amazing 🔥🥰😎 — Meshya (@_meshya4) April 15, 2022

“Everywhere I go up here they saying you the girl from Jackson State. INDEED I AM & GONE REPRESENT IT TO MY FULLEST. This feel so Amazing,” Williams-Holliday wrote.

The preseason begins for Indiana on April 30 against the Chicago Sky. The Fever will play two preseason games before the season begins on May 6. Most teams will carry around 11 players on their roster. The regular season runs through August 14.

