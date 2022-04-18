By

Former Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis is headed to the SWAC.



The former four-star has committed to Alabama State. He announced his decision in a video via social media on Monday.

Davis was a Texas High School legend at Galena Park North Shore High School. He compiled 13,583 total yards of offense — 10,536 through the air and 3,047 on the ground — and 171 touchdowns over a four-year run that saw North Shore capture state titles in 2018 and 2019 and Davis post a 51-3 record as a starting quarterback.



Davis was ranked as the 24th best quarterback in the 2021 class and the 35th best prospect in Texas. He had offers from Florida State, Boston College, Baylor, Arkansas, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, LSU, Miami, Nebraska and pretty much every other Power Five program. But he chose Auburn, enrolling in Jan. 2021.

“He’s got his talents and his ability, but I’m telling you, I’ve never been around a kid in 25 years in this program that has the intangibles that he has,” his high school coach John Kay said. “That’s truly what separates him from the other talented quarterbacks: the kid knows how to lead, and he knows how to prepare. We’re so excited to watch him continue to develop while he’s at Auburn.”



Unfortunately for Damatrius Davis, he never saw the field at the SEC squad. He put in his notice of heading to the transfer portal last month.

“Thank you to all of Auburn, I’ve made brothers for a lifetime and got to get great coaching from Coach (Mike) Bobo and Coach (Bryan) Harsin,” Davis tweeted on March 23. “I’m so thankful to have spent my first 3 semesters in Auburn, AL.”



He joins an Alabama State program heading into its first season under head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. It ranked ninth in passing yards (190 ypg), sixth in touchdowns (18) and fifth in completions in 2021.

