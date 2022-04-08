Deshaun Watson works with Felix Harper and other HBCU players

By

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns has recently been working with Alcorn State’s Felix Harper and Alabama State’s Marquez Spencer. Both Harper and Felic have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Alcorn State NFL Prospect Felix Harper Putting In Work With Cleveland Browns Qb Deshaun Watson & New York Giants Qb Tyrod Taylor! 🔥 #FCSXHBCUMade

(🎥: @a.p1305 @quincyavery @Semi_Famous2 @deshaunwatson @TyrodTaylor ) pic.twitter.com/or6NGuHqEd — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) April 8, 2022

Deshaun Watson is a product of Clemson University. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2017 and has been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl three times. The Dual-threat quarterback was recently traded to the Cleveland Browns for a record-setting deal.

Marquez Spencer spent four years at Alabama State University before graduating in 2020. He appeared in 29 games for the Hornets and hauled in 18 passes. He has his best season as a sophomore in 2018 when he averaged 11.9 yards per catch and caught a season-long pass of 53 yards. Spencer spent a lot of time on special teams as a kick returner as well.

Harper wrapped up his career with the Alcorn State Braves as a two-time All-American and a two-time SWAC Champion. The quarterback put up 5,641 passing yards and 67 total touchdowns on a 61 percent completion rate over his three seasons of action. His 55 passing touchdowns landed him top 10 on ASU’s all-time pass touchdown list. Harper was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

