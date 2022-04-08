Edward Waters drops 2022 football schedule

Courtesy: Edward Waters Athletics
Jacksonville, Florida-One day before the annual Purple & Orange Spring Football Game, Edward Waters University released its highly anticipated 2022 football schedule on Friday morning.
The 11-game slate for 2022 features six home games at the Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium and five games on the road. The Tigers’ schedule also features eight contests against fellow SIAC members as Edward Waters will be in the second year of their provisional period from NAIA to NCAA Division II and the SIAC. The Purple & Orange will also play a road contest against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent for the first time in two seasons.
“We are very excited about the slated schedule for the upcoming season,” remarked second year head football coach Toriano Morgan. “This year’s slate affords the opportunity to preserve rivalries from the past, but also offers our fans endless opportunities to experience a host of HBCU traditions. We are Ready to go to work!”
Edward Waters jumps into Week 0 action
“I am excited to be able to release this schedule to “Tiger Nation”, said Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Paul Bryant. “These contests will provide a tremendous opportunity to continue showcasing the EWU brand nationally, while also allowing for our student-athletes to compete at the highest levels of competition.”
The Purple & Orange will open the season on the road in South Florida as EWU will take part in the “Week 0” contest against HBCU rival Florida Memorial in the 2nd edition of the “Big Cat Classic”. The contest will take place on August 27th at historic Traz Powell Stadium in Miami Gardens. The Tigers opened the 2021 season against FMU at home and came away with a 24-21 come from behind win over the Lions.
2022 Edward Waters Football Schedule
|Aug. 27th
|at Florida Memorial (Big Cat Classic)
|Sept. 3rd
|*Clark Atlanta
|Sept. 10th
|*Savannah State
|Sept. 17th
|OPEN DATE
|Sept. 24th
|*at Lane
|Oct. 1st
|*Morehouse
|Oct. 8th
|*Albany State
|Oct. 15th
|North Carolina A&T
|Oct. 22nd
|*at Central State
|Oct. 29th
|*at Miles
|Nov. 5th
|Univ. of Fort Lauderdale (Homecoming)
|Nov. 12
|*Allen (3rd Annual AME Football Classic)
*SIAC Contest
Eye of the Tigers
EWU will open SIAC on September 3rd, hosting Clark Atlanta in the home opener. The Tigers and Panthers will meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2013, when CAU won 35-28 in Atlanta. The annual “Battle of the Tigers” will take place on September 10th, when Savannah State comes to Jacksonville. SSU has won the last four meetings between the two teams, including last season’s 24-0 result in Savannah. After an open week on September 17th, the Tigers will close the month on the 24th on the road in Jackson, Tennessee against SIAC West opponent, Lane College. The Dragons won the last meeting between the two teams in a high scoring affair, 45-35 in Jacksonville.
Tigers get a slice of Aggie Pride
The month of October opens with back-to-back home games starting on October 1st as the Maroon Tigers of Morehouse College come to town for an East Division tilt. Edward Waters snapped a seven-game losing streak to Morehouse last season with a convincing 37-13 win in Atlanta. The defending SIAC Champion Albany State Golden Rams come to town on October 8th. ASU took home a 30-0 homecoming victory over EWU in 2021. On October 15th, Edward Waters will make their first trip to Greensboro, N. C. to face multiple time HBCU National Champion, North Carolina A&T in the first meeting between the two schools.
The Tigers will next head to Wilberforce, Ohio to battle Central State. EWU mauled the Marauders 56-19 last season for Homecoming. EWU wraps up October against SIAC West Division champion Miles College on the 29th in Fairfield, Alabama. The Golden Bears escaped Jacksonville with a 16-9 victory over the Tigers in 2021.
Edward Waters will celebrate Homecoming on November 5th against the Eagles from the University of Fort Lauderdale. The meeting will be the first between the Tigers and UFTL on the gridiron. The 2022 slate will conclude on November 12th in the 3rd Annual AME Football Classic as the Tigers will welcome rival Allen University to Jacksonville. The Tigers are riding a seven-game winning streak against their rivals from Columbia, South Carolina, including last season’s 51-34 victory that kept “The Bishop’s Trophy” in Jacksonville for another season.
Kickoff times for the 2022 football season will be released at a later date. Additionally, single game and season ticket packages for the Tigers six game home slate will be released at a later date as well on the official website of the Tigers, EWUTigerPride.com.
Kickoff Times To Be Announced At Later Date