Benedict releases 2022 football schedule

Courtesy: Benedict Athletics
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers have announced their 2022 football schedule, with five home games, including three under the lights.
The 2022 season will kick off on September 3 against Elizabeth City State University in the annual Carolinas Classic game.
After a trip to Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., on September 10, the Tigers return home to take on Savannah State on September 17 and Kentucky State on September 24.
Benedict travels to Fort Valley State on October 1, then returns home for its fourth home game in the first six weeks with an afternoon contest against Miles College.
Date Time At Opponent Location Sep 3 (Sat) 6 p.m. Home Elizabeth City State University Columbia, SC (Charlie W. Johnson Stadium) Sep 10 (Sat) TBA Away Lane College Jackson, TN Sep 17 (Sat) 6 p.m. Home Savannah State University Columbia, SC (Charlie W. Johnson Stadium) Sep 24 (Sat) 6 p.m. Home Kentucky State University Columbia, SC (Charlie W. Johnson Stadium) Oct 1 (Sat) TBA Away Fort Valley State University Fort Valley, GA Oct 8 (Sat) 2 p.m. Home Miles College Columbia, SC (Charlie W. Johnson Stadium) Oct 15 (Sat) TBA Away Albany State University Albany, GA Oct 22 (Sat) TBA Away Morehouse College Atlanta, GA Oct 29 (Sat) 2 p.m. Home Clark Atlanta University Columbia, SC (Charlie W. Johnson Stadium) Nov 5 (Sat) TBA Away Allen University (S.C.) Columbia, SC
The Tigers hit the road for three of their final four games, starting with trips to Albany State on October 15 and at Morehouse on October 22.
Benedict will be home on October 29 to take on Clark Atlanta for Homecoming.
The regular season ends on November 5 with a contest at rival Allen.
The SIAC Championship game is November 12 at the home of the Eastern Division champion.
All dates, times and locations are subject to change.
The Tigers went 5-5 in 2021 in Coach Chennis Berry‘s first season with the Tigers.