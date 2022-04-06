HBCU Lacrosse featured in Olympic Style League

By

Courtesy of NCL Lacrosse

HANOVER, MD — We are going to take the lacrosse world by storm with a new attitude, purpose, and mission. Next Level Sports will innovate and revolutionize collegiate lacrosse by founding an Olympic-

style lacrosse league featuring Mid-Atlantic colleges and universities, including HBCU Lacrosse via several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Next Collegiate League (NCL) will showcase student athlete talent playing a new Olympic

Style Lacrosse that is an evolved faster-paced, higher-scoring version of the sport. It is called

Olympic Style Lacrosse because the International Olympic Committee is contemplating adding

this innovative format to the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles.

The NCL will entertain traditional lacrosse enthusiasts while attracting new fans to the sport

through a more engaging game flow. The inaugural HBCU Lacrosse members for the Collegiate League include:

Bowie State University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Lincoln University

Coppin State University

Delaware State University

Morgan State University

“The Collegiate League is our way to establish a global audience, innovate and elevate the

sport of lacrosse to make it more prominent and more accessible on college campuses and

throughout the country,” said André Gudger, Next Level Owner/CEO. “We envision providing a

platform for Olympic-style lacrosse that has global reach and it will give athletes an opportunity

to rapidly expand the sport and compete at the Olympic level.”

The Collegiate League season will begin in April with the inaugural Crown Classic Tournament.

Next Level Sports will produce and broadcast a 10-game season from early April to mid-May.

To learn more about the Next Collegiate League Olympic Style Lacrosse, visit

https://nlse.com/ncl-lacrosse.

